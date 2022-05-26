St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM correction

26 May 2022

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM correction

Further to the announcement made on 24 May 2022 giving notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held on 14 June 2022, and the publication of a circular to shareholders containing notice of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM (the "Notice"), the Company notes that, due to a clerical error, the Director name was incorrectly stated in Resolution 2 in the Notice as "John Connolly Tansey" instead of "John Connolly". As this is a clerical error, no new Notice will be published, and the amendment to the resolution to correct the Director name will be effected by a motion passed at the AGM.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: