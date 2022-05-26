Picton Property Income Ltd - Annual Results - Investor Presentation

26 May 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Annual Results - Investor presentation

Picton is pleased to advise that it will provide a live presentation relating to its Annual Results on the Investor Meet Company platform on 1st Jun 2022 at 10:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/picton-property-income-ld/register-investor

Investors who already follow Picton on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.



For further information,

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £849 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk



