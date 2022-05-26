Wood Mackenzie this week made a slew of predictions for the industry in 2022 and noted the effects the US' recently announced anti-circumvention investigation is already having on utility scale plans.Capital costs for 100 MWdc solar projects are set to rise 6% this year, according to one analyst. US-owned Wood Mackenzie issued a note this week which also estimated China will add 75 GW of the 110 GW of new solar to arrive in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. The world will pass a terrawatt of solar generation capacity this year, the Edinburgh-based company added, and North America will see its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...