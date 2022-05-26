Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cannabis roll-up company and owner of multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company mellow, is pleased to announce that mellow has signed an agreement with UK luxury CBD consumer brand OTO to act as their distribution partner in Asia.

OTO, headquartered in London, is a premium positioned consumer CBD wellness brand, specialising in offering sophisticated products at the luxury end of the industry price spectrum. It has an extremely experienced management team, who place great value in the brand's messaging, positioning and product strategy. Mellow aims to provide the OTO brand experience through its mellow Asia division, which is operated out of the Hong Kong market, and which already operates a multi-brand CBD and Heath & Wellness eCommerce site, as well as a network of physical retail stores under the mellow banner. This agreement was signed in Q2 2022.

"We are extremely excited to welcome the OTO brand to the mellow portfolio of brands in Hong Kong. This agreement will combine retail and technology/e-commerce distribution to enable mellow to continue the great work that the OTO team have achieved in other markets, and in doing so, will position OTO as the leading luxury CBD and wellness brand in the Asian markets. There is no other company present in the industry in Hong Kong with offering close to that of OTO. We are very pleased to be able to make this announcement, and we have much more in store ahead," said Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver.

Tom Lorimer, Co-Founder and Global New Business Director of OTO, added, "We have very strong plans for the development of our brand in Asia and we are pleased to be able to partner with mellow to deliver on these plans. Hong Kong is often used as a springboard into the rest of Asia and is also a very strong luxury consumer market. This agreement cements our commitment to the brand and its growth potential in what is a nascent but very exciting consumer wellness environment."

About mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy.

About OTO

OTO is a luxury lifestyle brand spanning CBD beverages, beauty, spa and wellbeing. OTO is a leader in the global premium CBD space with listings in luxury retailers, such as Harrods, Liberty and Selfridges, as well as five-star hotel groups, including Mandarin Oriental, Marriot, Ennismore and Langham. In using only pure CBD isolate, OTO is also able to easily, confidently and transparently navigate Hong Kong laws in relation to CBD and the zero THC policies that are enforced.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

