Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Opening of its Industrial Scale ZenGUARD Production Facility in Guelph, Ontario

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its industrial scale ZenGUARD antimicrobial production facility in Guelph, Ontario on Friday June 17th, 2022, at 2:00 pm. This facility is one of the largest nanomaterials-based manufacturing facilities in the world.

"The opening of this facility is an important milestone for our company as it represents our successful journey from the lab, through regulatory and now to industrial commercialization. I would like to personally thank all our employees and vendor partners who put in considerable time and effort to make this happen," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. "We're now ready to begin meeting the growing interest and demand for our ZenGUARD coating."

ZenGUARD is the Company's patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity providing for significantly enhanced viral and bacterial filtration efficiency. While the Company's immediate focus is on transmission prevention, through sales of ZenGUARD coated masks, Zentek continues to develop other opportunities including in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market for revenue generation using this nanotechnology.

To attend the in-person event to celebrate the facility's Grand Opening on June 17th, 2022, at 2:00PM EST, please register here: https://forms.office.com/r/ZPy20CTtiH. The company does have capacity limits at the facility and only those who receive a confirmation will be able to attend.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZenGUARD, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

