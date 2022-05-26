Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 
Tradegate
26.05.22
19:48 Uhr
1,758 Euro
-0,066
-3,62 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
26.05.2022 | 14:28
Petrofac Limited: Results of Annual General Meeting

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 26-May-2022 / 12:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 May 2022

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 26 May 2022 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows: 

No.      Resolution                    In Favour /     %*   Against  %*   Withheld 
                                Discretion 
1       Report and Accounts                309,729,180     93.37% 21,996,869 6.63% 932,310 
2       Annual Report on Remuneration           247,418,022     74.41% 85,072,283 25.59% 168,054 
       Appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive    305,524,335     91.88% 
3       Director                                   27,008,029 8.12% 125,995 
 
4       Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman        320,359,301     97.04% 9,775,610 2.96% 2,523,448 
5       Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director 308,304,467     92.71% 24,228,010 7.29% 125,882 
6       Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive    321,559,559     97.40% 8,599,819 2.60% 2,498,981 
       Director 
7       Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive  298,152,180     89.66% 34,381,921 10.34% 124,258 
       Director 
8       Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive    308,332,160     92.72% 24,205,998 7.28% 120,201 
       Director 
9       Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a Non-executive   308,343,062     92.73% 24,191,693 7.27% 123,604 
       Director 
10      Re-appoint Sami Iskander as an Executive Director 305,437,009     91.84% 27,122,778 8.16% 98,572 
11      Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors       309,973,892     93.22% 22,546,916 6.78% 127,736 
12      Authorise directors to fix the auditors'     310,398,219     93.33% 22,180,625 6.67% 69,700 
       remuneration 
13      Directors' authority to allot shares       281,368,736     84.61% 51,163,748 15.39% 116,060 
14      Pre-emption rights                281,957,464     84.79% 50,571,381 15.21% 119,699 
15      Additional 5% Pre-emption rights         281,479,326     84.65% 51,027,242 15.35% 141,976 
16      Directors' authority to purchase own shares    332,023,227     99.84% 521,318  0.16% 103,999 
17      Short notice period for general meetings     303,089,364     91.12% 29,537,591 8.88% 21,589

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 521,157,442 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 332,658,360 (63.83% of the share register).

The Board acknowledges the concerns raised with respect to Resolution 2 regarding the annual report on remuneration.

The Board and the Remuneration Committee are committed to regular engagement with shareholders to ensure that they understand their views and take the full range of shareholders' feedback into consideration. We confirm that consultation on remuneration will take place during the course of 2022 with key stakeholders, with a focus on any required policy changes ahead of the AGM to be held in 2023.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 164442 
EQS News ID:  1362349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2022 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
