WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Dow Jones News
26.05.2022 | 14:31
WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 26-May-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 May 2022

Wickes Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as its Joint Corporate Broker alongside Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") with immediate effect.

Enquiries 

Wickes 
Andy Hughes, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7767 365360 
                 investorrelations@wickes.co.uk 
 
 
Citi               +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 
Robert Redshaw 
 
Peter Catterall 
 
Investec             +44 (0)20 7597 5970 
Sara Hale 
 
David Flin 
 
Headland             +44 (0) 0203 805 4822 
Lucy Legh            wickes@headlandconsultancy.com 
Will Smith 
Charlie Twigg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  164443 
EQS News ID:  1362351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2022 07:59 ET (11:59 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
