DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

26 May 2022

Wickes Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as its Joint Corporate Broker alongside Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") with immediate effect.

Enquiries

Wickes Andy Hughes, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7767 365360 investorrelations@wickes.co.uk Citi +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 Robert Redshaw Peter Catterall Investec +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Sara Hale David Flin Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822 Lucy Legh wickes@headlandconsultancy.com Will Smith Charlie Twigg

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 164443 EQS News ID: 1362351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

