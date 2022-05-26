DigiMax Global Inc.: DigiMax Launches Three New Solutions to Leverage or Complement CryptoHawk

PRODUCTS MIGRATING TOWARD INSTITUTIONAL CUSTOMER BASE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI, OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has launched three new information or predictive services, all being served from the AI data engine first developed around CryptoHawk. The three services include:

CryptoHawk API - electronic sharing of CryptoHawk data and predictions

Coindrop.Pro - Altcoin information service for investors and traders who are rewarded with airdrops

CommodityHawk - AI prediction of 10 separate commodities developed for institutional traders

While Coindrop is primarily a retail targeted product, the others are increasingly targeting institutional markets that see CryptoHawk as one of the most credible AI-driven prediction providers available in the marketplace today.

CryptoHawk API

At the request of multiple trade "bot" builders and crypto exchanges expressing interest in partnering with CryptoHawk, DigiMax has launched an Application Programming Interface (API) to allow the seamless sharing of CryptoHawk data based on tiered subscriptions, licensing, and revenue sharing models.

see https://cryptohawk.ai/cryptohawk-api-2/

With the shifting characteristics of crypto trading from a fear-of-missing-out trend into a more mature and more institutional-based, analytical, and fundamental value trend, exchanges and other crypto service providers are seeking more professional analysis tools to assist their own customers in remaining engaged with the market and maintaining profitable crypto portfolios.

DigiMax is in active discussion with three exchanges to deliver the value of its predictions to exchange traders using different methods, including and not limited to direct user billing, exchange-wide licensing, and affiliate-based revenue sharing. DigiMax hopes to commence these programs in the next quarter.

CryptoHawk Pro subscribers can also access the API information to assist in evaluation and automation of their own personal trading of any of the cryptocurrencies followed by CryptoHawk.

The API covers a wide range of data feeds including:

Predictions Events with filters:

Cryptocurrency

Prediction Category (Altcoin Radar, Trend Watch, and Long-Short)

From & To Dates

Record Limits

Favorites (based on mobile user filters)

Pagination & Record per Page

Altcoin Radar with filters:

Watch-list or Blipping

Sort by Name, Crypto & Total Momentum, Ascending or Descending

History

Favorites (based on mobile user filters)

Trend Watch with filters:

Sort by Name, Confidence & Crypto Symbol

Sort descending or ascending

History

Favorites (based on mobile user filters)

Coindrop.Pro

Following a soft launch in early May, after which DigiMax was able to make small modifications to adjust to user information needs, DigiMax will formally launch Coindrop.Pro with the introduction of the mobile app. The app is currently available as a web-based platform and is expected to be available as a mobile app on Google and Apple within the next month.

See https://coindrop.pro/

For investors and traders, Coindrop.Pro is an in-depth information service about alternative cryptocurrency coins from around the world. The Coindrop.Pro app allows users to easily CLICK into the app, CONNECT with the coin's founders to learn more about the business behind the coin, and to COLLECT in their wallet an airdrop of a small number of coins to get started.

For coin issuers, the Coindrop.Pro package offers also offers immediate integration with CryptoHawk that includes:

Listing on the Featured List of Altcoin Radar

Email notification once per week to all CryptoHawk users and followers about the Featured Coins with links to the Coin websites

Optional Banner ads inside the CryptoHawk App

Free recognition in the CryptoHawk website

CommodityHawk

DigiMax has completed a soft launch of CommodityHawk to several of its corporate and institutional commodity trading associates. The web-based application will be available for a free 15-day trial and subscription commencing June 1, 2022.

See https://app.commodityhawk.ai/login

At present, the App follows 10 different commodities in three categories, including Metals, Agriculture, and Energy.

The AI engine examines dozens of leading indicator variables for each commodity, correlates, and combines each of those patterns to predict the trend of the commodity itself. With this data, for each commodity, the AI creates a week-ahead prediction of price and trend. The AI also examines a confidence zone based on the current price relative to historical and predicted price. When the predicted trend and a high confidence level overlap, a trade opportunity is indicated.

In addition to the AI, the trader has at their hands the trend prediction not just of the commodity but of the top 5 contributing indicators all on one screen at the same time - allowing more in-depth analysis and tracking of AI recommendations.

The results have been very strong. We have realized 84% successful trades year-to-date and an overall 75% ROI year to date or 224% annualized (based on identical size trades being made with each call).

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an AI technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data, and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

Contact: 1-(833)-DIGIMAX (833-344-4629)

Thierry Hubert Chris Carl

Chief technology Officer President & CEO, DigiMax Global

(833) 344-4629 (833) 344-4629 x700

thubert@digimax-global.com ccarl@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's future plans, expectations and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. There is no assurance that the purchase of MADA will be completed upon the terms stated above or at all or that the Company will be able to successfully enforce payment of amounts advanced by it under the Note in the event of a default thereunder.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702823/DigiMax-Launches-Three-New-Solutions-to-Leverage-or-Complement-CryptoHawk