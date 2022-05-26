International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Launches iTravelInsured Essential, an Economical Travel Insurance Product

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to introduce iTravelInsured Essential, a new cost-effective travel insurance offering ideal for price-conscious travelers seeking only the most vital trip protection benefits.

IMG's lowest-priced travel protection program, iTravelInsured Essential allows travelers, such as U.S. residents traveling within the U.S., to protect their prepaid, non-refundable trip costs with the most fundamental travel insurance benefits.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new iTravelInsured Essential plan to travelers that have been long awaiting an economical travel insurance option in the market," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales - Travel. "Customers who purchase iTravelInsured Essential are able to attain essential coverage at a reasonable price and can still have the same Global Peace of Mind that comes with the other travel and health safety solutions we offer."

The iTravelInsured Essential plan provides limited travel protection with coverage for trip cancellation and interruption, travel delay, and accidental death and dismemberment. The plan also includes access to IMG's 24/7 emergency non-insurance travel assistance service. With this service, travelers are just a call away from IMG's world-class customer service team that can help with lost luggage, emergency translations, emergency cash transfers, and much more.

"The iTravelInsured Essential plan is a fantastic addition to IMG's market-leading travel insurance product suite," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We know that some travelers want coverage for a select few scenarios, and the iTravelInsured Essential plan provides exactly that."

The benefits in the iTravelInsured Essential plan are also available as an optional add-on to IMG's Patriot Travel Series of travel medical insurance products. For more information regarding iTravelInsured Essential and the insurance benefits included in the plan, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group (IMG), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and any other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg