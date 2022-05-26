Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" or the "Company") is pleased announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with ST Group of Companies ("ST Group") to explore the amalgamation of various Strategic Partner assets and companies into Sweet Earth.

ST Group holds a unique position as an incubator company strategically engaged with a target company portfolio of assets. It is either contractually engaged or in formal discussions with each asset of its overall target portfolio and holds a critical relationship with its target asset portfolio which reflects the desire to execute a roll up strategy of undervalued European and American brands that require proper exposure and global market placement. Its companies include businesses in pharmaceutical therapeutics, CBD, cosmetics, and lifestyle with clients that include Fortune 500 firms.

Sweet Earth's current products are expected to benefit by leveraging ST Group's celebrity brands access to approximately 1000 dispensaries in the European Union and North America.

The Company is pleased to announce that the following key principals will join the Sweet Earth team:

Jason Frankovich: Founder and principal executive of ST Labs, a holding company for cannabis- related companies, where he oversees operations and business development for seed to shelf operations on 5 continents.

Patrick Ryan Morris: Proven track record of planning, developing, and executing innovative strategies to improve process efficiency and attain expected outcomes. Demonstrated success creating bottom-line impact through targeted business development initiatives aligned with emergent growth strategies.

David Conkling: David has been with the ST companies from the onset of development and continues to support and expand the business footprint and expand corporate awareness throughout its global platform.

Although the Agreement does not constitute an obligation of either entity the parties have been working closely to review and create a structure deemed mutually optimal.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "The ST Brands opportunity is a game changer for the company as it will provide access to dispensaries and white label branding opportunities that have been slow to materialize. Our acquisition of STB International will allow us to leverage our strengths and synergize with their network and operations." This was seconded by Peter Espig, CEO of Sweet Earth, who commented, "We believe that there is an opportunity to become a global leader in the space."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com .

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD pre-rolls that are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The pre-rolls are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The pre-rolls are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Cooper"

Chris Cooper, CFO and Director

For additional information

contact: Chris Cooper / CFO and Director

Telephone: (604) 307-8290

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States (U.S.) Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125361