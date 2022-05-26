The digital asset exchange and fintech enterprise has a range of unique offerings that sets it apart from other leading exchanges.

As a centralized exchange with extensive experience serving institutional traders, BTSE is well equipped to provide services to individual investors.

BTSE currently generates more than US$1.5 billion in daily volume on BTC and ETH futures.

In March 2021, BTSE raised US$22 million at a US$400 million valuation in its Series A round.

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - BTSE, a global digital asset exchange servicing top institutional crypto firms, is expanding its business to offer retail clients the tools to trade more than 100 cryptocurrencies and futures derivatives at the most competitive prices.

BTSE is the first exchange to offer wallet support for both MetaMask and Phantom so that users can make deposits and withdrawals of Ethereum and Solana assets without hassle.

BTSE offers some of the lowest net fees for futures trading among the top 10 global crypto exchanges. Users can choose their settlement and collateral assets, including more than 12 fiat currencies - including USD, EUR, AED, AUD, CHF, GBP, HKD, JPY, MYR, PHP, CAD, and INR - in addition to stablecoins and other digital assets.

BTSE is a pioneer in many areas. It is the first exchange to offer web3 wallet support for both MetaMask and Phantom wallet extensions so that users can make deposits and withdrawals of Ethereum and Solana assets without hassle. The exchange also features multi-asset collateral and settlement for derivatives trading, meaning any trader can mobilize all assets in their wallets for trading positions, providing greater flexibility and capital efficiency.

The company, which raised US$22 million in March 2021, is expanding its retail product offerings after fortifying its team with leading engineers and asset managers over the past year. Leveraging its in-house technology that enables more than 1.5 million transactions per second, the company is a trusted platform for both retail and professional clients seeking full access to banking, treasury, and custody solutions.

Protecting Customer Assets with Secure Infrastructure

Retail investors are able to trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives around the clock on BTSE, which generates more than US$1.5 billion in volume on BTC and ETH futures per day.

BTSE stores more than 99% of its customers' funds in cold wallets to safeguard client assets. Additionally, BTSE is applying for licenses in various jurisdictions and complies with local regulatory frameworks, ensuring that all users are protected. The exchange does not rely on third-party technology and uses only self-hosted servers.

"Since BTSE's formation in 2018, the exchange has attracted world-class, established trading firms and clients. More importantly, our company has developed the infrastructure and key solutions enabling accurate trade execution and a user experience that meets their needs. BTSE now bridges the best parts of centralized and decentralized finance as we extend our services to all types of retail traders," said BTSE Chief Executive Officer Henry Liu.

Innovative, Dependable Digital Asset Solutions

BTSE stands out in that it draws upon deep experience in fulfilling the needs of institutional traders. This gives BTSE the expertise to shape services that fit all types of individual investors, from seasoned traders to the crypto-curious.

Institutional traders trust BTSE to execute their trades, knowing that the platform provides fair prices and speedy execution that are on par with the top three global exchanges.

Other components in BTSE's offerings make the exchange an enticing choice for individual investors, including an all-in-one order book for deep liquidity, credit card top-ups for quick account funding, low conversion fees, and industry-leading yield at up to 12.5% APY for USDT deposits, roughly double that of other major exchanges - a safer alternative for stablecoin holders who used Anchor Protocol and were affected by the meltdown in Terra's DeFi ecosystem.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that empowers users by offering a simple and secure way to trade. Its growing suite of financial services is designed to bridge traditional finance with digital assets solutions. BTSE's innovative technology offers a set of digital financial solutions featuring multi-currency spot and derivatives trading, in addition to NFT and exchange white labels, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, asset management, and payment gateways. Additionally, BTSE provides an all-in-one order book, strict security protocols, an insurance fund, cold storage for more than 99% of assets and no withdrawal limits on over 12 fiat currencies and 100 cryptocurrencies.

