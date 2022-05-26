Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Interview To Air On Bloomberg U.S. On The Redchip Money Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA),a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that an interview with CEO Marc Seelenfreund will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 28th, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade under the symbol "SYTAW".

