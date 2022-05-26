Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association: Alaska's Copper River Sockeye Salmon Available at Domestic Retailers

Summer Grilling Season Begins with Copper River Sockeye

CORDOVA, AK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / The Copper River sockeye salmon season, which opened on May 16, is well under way. Renowned for its pristine freshness, deep red color and luscious flavor profile, these wild Alaska salmon are being carefully handled and rapidly expedited to retailers throughout the country.

Harvested by independent commercial fishermen, Copper River sockeye is available fresh between May and August each year and lends itself to grilling, baking, sautéing and even curing. A six-ounce portion cooks in well under ten minutes and is rich in both Omega three fatty acids and immune boosting Vitamin D.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game carefully regulates the fishery as mandated by Alaska State Constitution and as of May 25, there have been two commercial fishing openers resulting in an overall harvest of 24,500 Copper River sockeye salmon. Consumer demand for Copper River sockeye has remained strong for decades as the small Copper River fleet has a longstanding commitment to quality, carefully handling each fish as it is caught.

According to Executive Director, Christa Hoover, "Our fleet puts a high priority on quality, soft handling, bleeding and chilling each fish right after catch which ensures that the fish's inherent characteristics are honored and preserved for the consumer." This attention to detail pays off at the seafood counter where Copper River sockeye sits on flaked ice and holds center stage during the summer months.

David Levy, Seafood Category Manager for Town and Country Markets based in Poulsbo, Washington says, "We always look forward to the opening of Copper River sockeye season as it's the beginning of the fresh salmon season and it signifies the start of summer grilling. When I cook it on the grill, I like to keep things simple as I love the flavor. A little seasoning salt and a bit of garlic for me. That's it. The most important thing we tell folks is to not overcook it. Pull it off the heat just before it's almost done!"

For additional recipes and cooking information check out the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association's Recipe Page.

To find Copper River Salmon in your region, search for it on the Association's Fish Finder. For updates and inspiration, follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About The Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association:

The Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association (CR/PWS MA), a fishermen funded non-profit, regional seafood development association, works on behalf of the 500 plus commercial salmon fishermen of Coastal South-Central Alaska. The association works to build brand awareness and consumer preference for wild Copper River king, sockeye and coho as well as Prince William Sound sockeye, keta, and pink salmon.

