Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy and Water Development Corp. to Participate in Force Family Office Webinar to Discuss Building the First Zero-Carbon EV Charging Network with Volvo

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) (the "Company"), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, is pleased to participate in a panel discussion with leaders from Volvo Trucks and Compleo on building the first carbon-free charging network in Europe.

Join the panel discussion with leaders from each company to hear how this partnership will change the game for vehicle charging in the EU's largest economy. Register here to attend the webinar: https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-05-26-eawd/.

Energy And Water Development is partnering with Volvo Trucks and charge point manufacturer, Compleo to build up to 1,700 solar-powered, zero-carbon charging stations in Germany by the end of 2024.

Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For additional information, please visit: https://energy-water.com

