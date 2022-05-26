Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy and Water Development Corp. to Participate in Force Family Office Webinar to Discuss Building the First Zero-Carbon EV Charging Network with Volvo

Scheduled for Today at 12PM ET

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) (the "Company"), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, is pleased to participate in a panel discussion with leaders from Volvo Trucks and Compleo on building the first carbon-free charging network in Europe.

Join the panel discussion with leaders from each company to hear how this partnership will change the game for vehicle charging in the EU's largest economy. Register here to attend the webinar: https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-05-26-eawd/.

Energy And Water Development is partnering with Volvo Trucks and charge point manufacturer, Compleo to build up to 1,700 solar-powered, zero-carbon charging stations in Germany by the end of 2024.

EAWD Banner 0526 a1.png

Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For additional information, please visit: https://energy-water.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Energy and Water Development Corp., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate:

investor.relations@energy-water.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Loper
ClearThink
bloper@clearthink.capital
p347-413-4234

SOURCE: Energy and Water Development Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702819/Energy-and-Water-Development-Corp-to-Participate-in-Force-Family-Office-Webinar-to-Discuss-Building-the-First-Zero-Carbon-EV-Charging-Network-with-Volvo

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
