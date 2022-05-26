To Predict, You Pursue: Swiss company PRODAFT is creating a solution to predict and prevent cybercrime before it happens

Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - PRODAFT (Proactive Defense Against Future Threats), is a company headquartered in Yverdon-Les-Bains, Switzerland. Founded in 2012, their PRODAFT solution provides a cyber threat intelligence platform that protects clients from major cyber-attacks through timely and verified intelligence.

Businesses are adopting the latest cybersecurity applications to protect their operations, and avoid reputational or financial damage. They use next-generation firewalls, cloud access security brokers (CASBs), and new AI-based security among other tools to avoid phishing, malware and ransomware attacks. But, these only protect against identifiable threats or patterns. PRODAFT's solution innovates by digging deeper into the dark net and the code behind criminal attacks to predict adversaries' next moves.

The growth of state-sponsored attacks

Businesses face a growing threat from cybercrime and criminal gangs focused on creating professional-level crime tools. To prevent a possible major incident, it is vital to monitor hackers' activities in the dark web and the internet. However, that is not enough to identify the most skilled hackers.

PRODAFT gained kudos and popularity in recent years by revealing the internal details of several major cybercrime groups. The published reports demonstrate the sophistication of these highly-technical cybercrime groups and their sponsors. They also demonstrate the knowledge, skill and technological superiority of the PRODAFT team in focusing on how these hackers work and not just on the tools they use.

The success of PRODAFT's solution

Managing director Mr.Alptekin explains PRODAFT's underlying technology in simple terms, with the objective of understanding the complexity of hackers' infrastructure. "We process terabytes of data per second that are carefully extracted from all cybercriminal communication channels. Even if they use VPNs or private networks, that does not stop us from identifying their next targets among the flow of messages."

The company successfully prevented more than thousands ransomware incidents, alerting businesses before hackers could encrypt the victims' data. The company collaborates with the relevant authorities to inform victims, and in most cases, an attack is prevented before any reputational or financial loss.

PRODAFT hopes it does not have to get in touch with your business, but with the dramatic growth and scale of cybercrime, the odds on your company being attacked are growing.



