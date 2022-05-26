5G Chipset Market to reach US$ 180 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

5G will usher in the next generation of wireless technology, enabling faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity. This research report provides an overview of the 5G chipset market, including key players and applications

NEWARK, Del, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study done by FMI, the 5G chipset market is expected to reach US$ 180 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 21 Billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 25.5%. This study explains that the rising demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage for several applications, such as distance learning, autonomous driving, multi-user gaming, videoconferencing, live streaming, telemedicine, and augmented reality, is expected to propel the growth of the 5G chipset market.

The speed and reliability of 5G are expected to have a massive impact on machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT. Key reasons for the increased adoption of new M2M technologies are better connectivity for smooth communication and low power requirement. The existing capacity of mobile networks must be able to handle billions of nodes that are expected to ascend in the next couple of years to achieve effective M2M communication.

Currently, the network capacity is incapable of handling M2M and human-based communications, as well as their different communication patterns such as latency time. For this reason, a next-level cellular network for mobile communication, featuring hyper-connectivity and larger bandwidth, is required (e.g., 5G network). M2M communication technology will be widely used in heavy manufacturing industries and process industries (e.g., food industries) to increase the efficiency of different processes and reduce human interference with machines. M2M communication is thus expected to drive the 5G chipset market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global 5G chipset market worth to experience over 8x growth until 2032

By frequency, sales of sub-6 GHz 5G chipsets to accelerate at a 23.2% value CAGR

Asia Pacific to be the most opportunistic region for market growth, registering a CAGR of 25.5%

in value by 2032 China to be the most lucrative market in APAC, documenting a 24.6% CAGR

to be the most lucrative market in APAC, documenting a 24.6% CAGR Japan & South Korea to yield dollar opportunities worth US$ 10 Billion and US$ 7 Billion respectively

"Continuous development of cellular networks has enabled users to experience faster data rates with low latency, which is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period," remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global 5G Chipset Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In September 2020 , Qualcomm launched a new 5G mobile platform in the 7-series, the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, which enables 5G with brilliant HDR gaming and on-device AI.

, Qualcomm launched a new 5G mobile platform in the 7-series, the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, which enables 5G with brilliant HDR gaming and on-device AI. In June 2020 , Nokia announced a collaboration with Broadcom for the custom system-on-chip solutions for the vendor's ReefShark-powered portfolio

, Nokia announced a collaboration with Broadcom for the custom system-on-chip solutions for the vendor's ReefShark-powered portfolio In June 2021 , Samsung Electronics unveiled a new range of new chipsets that will be embedded into the company's next generation 5G solutions. The new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets consist of a third generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, a second generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC) and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip.

Key Players

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mediatek Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qorvo

Infineon Technologies AG

Key Segments Covered in The 5G Chipset Market Report

5G Chipset Market by Type:

5G Chipset Modem

5G Chipset RFIC

RF Transceiver



RF Front-end

5G Chipset Market by Process Node:

5G Chipsets less than 10 nm

5G Chipsets between 10-28 nm

5G Chipsets above 28 nm

5G Chipset Market by Frequency:

Sub-6 GHz 5G Chipset

24-39 GHz 5G Chipset

Above 39 GHz 5G Chipset

5G Chipset Market by Application:

5G Chipset for Telecommunications

Macro Cell Base Station



Small Cell



CPE

5G Chipset for Mobile Devices

Smartphone



Laptops & Tablets



Mobile Hubs



Robots



Wearables



AR/VR

5G Chipset for Non-Mobile Devices

IoT Gateways



Surveillance Cameras

5G Chipset for Automobiles

Cellular V2X

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on 5G Chipset

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

TOC continued...!

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global 5G chipset market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the 5G chipset market, the market is segmented on the basis of type, process node, frequency, and application across five major regions.

About Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

