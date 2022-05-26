Industrial Batteries Market Will Reach USD 8065.5 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Batteries market is segment by Type - Lead-acid Batteries, Lithium-based Batteries, Nickel-based Batteries, Others, Segment by Application - Telecom & Data Communication, Industrial Equipment, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup, Grid-Level Energy Storage, Others. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Power Supplies Category.

The Industrial Batteries market size is estimated to be worth USD 6229.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8065.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

The Major Factors Driving The Industrial Batteries Market Are

The Industrial Batteries market is expected to grow as a result of factors such as rising lithium-ion battery adoption in the renewable energy sector and rising demand for grid energy storage systems as a result of ongoing grid modernization.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET

In an emergency, telecom batteries are the backbone of your telecom system's integrity. If you want to avoid service interruptions during power outages and other emergencies, you'll need a reliable telecom battery bank. Lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries are the two main types of batteries used in telecom due to factors like cost-effectiveness and improved discharge and charge efficiency, and longer life span. Thus the increased use of industrial batteries in the Telecom & Data Communication sector is expected to drive the Industrial Batteries Market.

The Industrial Battery Market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for industrial UPS batteries. When the primary source of power fluctuates, an industrial UPS battery backup provides emergency power. A UPS protects data centers and industrial equipment from power outages by managing IT infrastructure and computer systems. This protects businesses from financial and data loss, as well as accidents and human injury. A UPS can help avoid job restarts and preserve a process as industrial equipment becomes more reliant on computer-based control systems.

BESS has played an increasingly important role in the power system in recent years, thanks to rising demands for system flexibility and rapid reductions in battery technology costs. BESS (battery energy storage systems) are a possible solution. BESS enables renewable energy to be efficiently stored and delivered to the grid as needed. Renewable energy projects can provide power at both peak and non-peak times, stabilizing the distribution network, thanks to this optimization of energy output to the grid. More policymakers, regulators, and utilities are seeking to develop policies to jump-start BESS deployment as BESS prices continue to fall and the need for system flexibility grows with the deployment of wind and solar.

INDUSTRIAL BATTERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the lead-acid battery market is expected to be the most lucrative segment, because of its low production costs, longer shelf life, and high electrical processing capacity. Furthermore, lithium-based batteries are the fastest-growing segment due to their excellent properties such as longer shelf life, lighter weight and volume, recyclability, and so on. Apart from that, these batteries are low-maintenance and have a high capacity-to-volume ratio.

Based on application, the telecommunications segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the proliferation of IT companies. In developing countries, the telecommunications sector is rapidly expanding.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

EnerSys

SAFT Groupe

GS Yuasa

