GAVS Technologies Honored with 3 Stevie Awards in the 2022 American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / GAVS' proprietary AIOps platform, ZIFTM has been awarded the Stevie® in the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution, No Code/Low Code Platform and Achievement in Product Innovation categories.

ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) is an award-winning platform for IT Operations, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging the power of AI on telemetry data ingested in real-time, ZIFTM provides insights, and resolves issues predicted by the platform - resulting in consistent availability of application services whenever the end-user needs them.

Judges' Comments for ZIFTM

"A detailed nomination with exemplary supporting references to portrait the new product capabilities and its achievements. The new product ZIF reduces capital expenses and reduce IT operational costs. It also provides single platform to monitor cloud infrastructure with efficient observability, root cause analysis and end user experience."

"Very impressive numbers from successful client stories! The Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) is a whole new level of smart, proactive, and predictive DevOps agent from my perspective. Its value and superiority are demonstrated by the significant savings achieved and downtime avoided by its major customers."

"A really intriguing take on infrastructure reliability and monitoring via an AIOps platform! Usually, infrastructure monitoring systems rely on agent-based methodology to gather the metrics and push those metrics to an aggregator. What makes ZIF interesting is that the platform is agent-less and it can monitor private IT infrastructure, public as well as hybrid cloud infrastructure."

The American Business Awards are the US' premier business awards program. Around 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Digital Transformation and Managed Services across healthcare and other industries. GAVS enables organizations to harness the power of data and AI to address healthcare challenges and provide a pre-emptive and personalized care experience for patients and caregivers alike. GAVS' product engineering services provide modern and secure experience focused healthcare products. GAVS' AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM ensuring business continuity and un-interrupted patient care.

Contact

Anand Paramasamy

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Phone: 609.951.2258

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702808/GAVS-Technologies-Honored-with-3-StevieR-Awards-in-the-2022-American-Business-Awards