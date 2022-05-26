AppSoft Technologies, Inc.: AppSoft Technologies Launches New Incubator for Emerging Game Making Geniuses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / AppSoft Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ASFT), a developer of innovative mobile gaming and Esports news and entertainment portals, has announced the launch of a new division of the company, video game incubator Gamerfy.com. With this new platform, AppSoft Technologies seeks to acquire and commercialize the next generation of hit game titles with particular focus on community play, the Metaverse, and NFT's, primarily on tablets and smartphones. The launch of the gaming incubator was inspired by the fact that the world's largest internet companies are now investing in the best up-and-coming video games. For example, Tencent purchased British company Sumo for $1.27 billion in July of 2021.

Gamerfy is the newest division of AppSoft Technologies, Inc., a publicly traded development stage contender in the Esports, mobile app and video game development industry.

Gamerfy is an incubator that will help complete the development and launch of hit game titles at all stages from idea to finished product. Gamerfy will use a panel of gaming industry specialists who will pick games for development based on their potential for commercial success.

Through AppSoft Technologies' funding partners, Gamerfy will provide the best candidates with help and resources. The platform will offer game creators funding, coders, designers, studios, and iOS and Android Game Promotion Specialists to help develop and commercialize the next hit game titles. Most importantly, Gamerfy will bring gaming enthusiasts into the mix, involving the actual end users in the process.

AppSoft CEO Brian Kupchik shared his vision, "At Gamerfy, nothing excites us more than helping create great games. We are assembling a team of technical and creative veterans with decades of combined experience in the video game development space. We will devote our time and resources to developing the next hit video game titles. At Gamerfy, we understand that great visions need great direction and we're here to provide just that. For that reason, we believe now is an ideal time to seek out new emerging winners in the video game space that have the potential to become major successes soon."

If you are a game developer and have an idea or partially developed game, [especially mobile], we'd like to hear from you. To contact us and/or submit your game please follow this link: https://gamerfy.com/apply-here

About AppSoft Technologies, Inc.

AppSoft Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ASFT) was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur and CEO Brain Kupchik to allow small, independent game developers access to a multi-billion-dollar market. AppSoft is unique in the industry as in addition to marketing, the Company also develops and publishes mobile software applications for smartphones and tablet devices ("Apps"). Developers can come to the platform with games in any stage of development, from just a concept all the way up to Beta-tested final version. AppSoft has invested in a portfolio comprised of over 400 App titles and are always looking for more. These include games designed to appeal to a broad cross section of consumers, including some that provide compilations of federal and state laws and regulations across a variety of legal disciplines and digests of court decisions rendered by federal courts. Consumers download their Apps through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

In addition, AppSoft Technologies offers www.esportsreporter.com to the E-Sports community.

For more information, visit AppSoft's website:www.appsofttechnologies.com

