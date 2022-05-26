Screw Air End Market Will Surpass US$ 4 Bn in 2022 As Demand for Oil-Free Compressors Bolsters - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The screw air end market is anticipated to exceed US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in various industries, such as food and beverage, healthcare, and automotive.

NEWARK, Del, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global screw air end market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a 4.5% CAGR, the market valuation is set to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032.

According to Future Market Insights, growing usage of screw air compressors will significantly augment sales in the oil and gas, energy and transmission, and automotive and aerospace will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period. As the screw air end is a key unit in a rotary screw air compressor, it is responsible for the compression process of the air after the suction.

Manufacturers are expanding their product lines with new screw air end compressors. These air compressors are designed to be extremely energy efficient; oil-injected screw air end compressors may cut energy usage by up to 50%. This endeavour improves the compressor's efficiency by 15%, and it's meant to take up less space, generate less noise, and give 12 per cent more free air than prior models.

In the Global Screw Air End market categorized based on Technology, the "Stationary" have relative importance than others due to heavy usage in most applications. Stationary compressors are then divided into two segments oil-lubricated and oil-free.

Stationary air compressors are a great option for home or professional shops that don't need the unit to move. Electric variants are especially popular since they require less maintenance, are suitable for indoor usage, and are quieter than gasoline-powered models.

"Rising adoption of oil-free compressors, along with the growing impact of industrial automation across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Leading Companies Profiled in Screw Air End Market are

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Hitachi Ltd.

KOBELCO ( KOBE Steel)

Steel) KAESER

IHI Rotating Machhinery

Anest IWATA

Fusheng

Eaton Compressor

ELGi

Howden

Rotorcomp Verdichter GmbH

Key Takeaways:

Based on technology, the stationary compressors segment will create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2 Bn over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. By end-use, the oil and gas sector will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 431.6 Mn over the assessment period.

over the assessment period. Sales in the U.S. screw air end market are forecast to grow at a 3.3% CAGR through 2032.

India will emerge as a lucrative market, with total sales surpassing US$ 358.9 Mn by 2032.

Global Screw Air End Market by Category

By Capacity:

Up to 5HP

5 to 25HP

25 to 50HP

50 to 150HP

150 to 300HP

300 to 500HP

By Technology:

Stationary

Oil Lubricated



Oil-Free

Portable

Oil Lubricated



Oil-Free

By Stage:

Single Stage

Two-Stage

Multi-Stage

By Driver Type:

Liquid Driven

Gas Driven

Electric

By Type:

Belt Drive

Gear Drive

By End-Use:

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Energy and Transmission

Automotive and Aerospace

Mining and Minerals

Other Manufacturing Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The screw air end market is consolidated with leading players acquiring around 55% to 65% of the total market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, KOBELCO, Hitachi, KAESER, IHI Rotating Machinery, and others.

