Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.: DigitalAMN Formalizes Engagement With Melos Venture Limited to Assist With The U.S Expansion of Its Web 3.0 Music Collaboration Platform, Melos Studio

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ("DigitalAMN", "DAMN", or "the Company") (OTC PINK:DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator ("PAI"), announced today that Melos Venture Limited, the operator of Melos Studio-a decentralized music studio for Web 3.0 (collectively "Melos"), has engaged the Company's Digital Asset Management ("DAM") division, led by Phu Styles, CEO of BCPR, Inc. ("Blockchain PR"), to assist Melos with the positioning of its brand, products, services and celebrity NFT drops, here in the United States. Beginning with the Dcentral Conference in June [2022], and the upcoming U.S. NFT drops of Method Man and Cappadonna (of legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan), the Company's DAM division will work closely with Melos to increase its visibility in the U.S. markets. The focus will be to re-drop certain celebrity NFTs initially released on the Melos and Binance marketplaces, on to U.S. accessible marketplaces-such as OpenSea.

"Despite the current volatility in the crypto markets, opportunities in blockchain, crypto, decentralized platforms and the metaverse are seemingly abound," stated Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network. "In working with Melos, we intend to continue participating in the evolution of Web 3.0, in a meaningful way; especially where it concerns the culture of Hip Hop, and/or helping everyday people establish and grow generational wealth."

With over 1M users and quickly growing, Melos Studio is a decentralized Web 3.0, music collaboration platform for music creators and fans. Accessible on the ETH, BSC and FLOW blockchains, Melos offers a unique, create-to-earn, music ecosystem that provides a plethora of tools and features, allowing for the creation of 'one-of-one' works of art. These unique tools also give fans the ability to collaborate with their favorite artists-taking NFTs to the next level.

Watson continued, "I am also very excited by the future possibilities of seeing .HipHop domains packaged into a variety of different NFT offerings-potentially, such as those offered by Melos Studio. Just imagine… Popular music artists dropping NFTs with their own .HipHop domain names, while giving global Hip Hop fans the opportunity to secure domain names that better represent who they are as a community. This relationship with Melos just makes sense, and I am confident that Phu Styles will do an amazing job with assisting Melos in achieving their U.S. pursuits and global ambitions."

"It's amazing that Melos seems to have a limited U.S. presence, despite already having over one million users," stated Phu Styles, CEO of Blockchain PR, who now also serves as an Advisor to DigitalAMN, as well as the Director of Digital Asset Market Development for the DAM division. "But I am excited to take on the challenge of helping such an incredibly dynamic NFT music platform build that presence. This way, 1M+ more fans can have an opportunity to collaborate with their favorite artists in a way that's fun, unique, and financially rewarding. It also goes without saying, that participating in upcoming U.S. NFT drops from rap artists like Method Man and Cappadonna, is very exciting; especially considering our connection with .HipHop. I believe Melos Studio really has a lot of global potential and will be extremely successful with their U.S. endeavors."

Yalu Lin, Co-Founder and CEO of Melos Venture Limited stated, "Since launching in November of 2021, Melos Studio has onboarded more than 1,100 indie and emerging artists, from over 60+ countries worldwide. Melos hosts events in the metaverse, along with their own discord sever, for conversations between fans, patrons and their favorite artists. Melos is also backed by Binance Labs, Dapper Labs, NGC Ventures, Innovion Corporation and CryptoPhD. We are excited to work with DigitalAMN to bring more great artists to the Web 3.0 environment and accelerate collaborations between talents."

About Melos Studio

Melos, a decentralized music studio for Web 3.0, is a revolutionary NFT platform that allows fans to co-create with their favorite artists. Imagine being able to curate with your friends a one-of-one mixtape with Method Man or any of the other artists on the Melos platform. This rare collaboration can now be brought with you into the metaverse or shared as your own personal soundtrack. Utilities such as remixes by the artist on top of your creation, art, merch, and access are just the tip of the iceberg.

Website: https://www.melos.studio

Email: info@melos.studio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/melos_studio

Telegram: http://t.me/melosstudiodao

Discord: https://discord.gg/melos

Medium: https://blog.melos.studio

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MelosStudio

ABOUT Blockchain PR

Blockchain PR is a full-service agency, specializing in community driven PR and marketing for Web3, Blockchain, NFTs, P2E, Metaverses, IDO's, and Gaming. Established in 2017 by the renowned Top 100 Blockchain Influencer, Phu Styles, Blockchain PR provides its clients with a full breadth of creativity, energy, and experience, with the goal of bringing mass adoption to the Web 3.0 space. Surrounded by a team of seasoned professionals, Blockchain PR assists its clients with all facets of crypto-related communications and is always ready to accommodate the next big project which could continue to change the world.

Website: https://blockchainpr.io/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/phustyles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phustyles?lang=en

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations, including with respect to the Company's interest in the gTLD .HipHop or its relationship with Melos.

Contact:

Public Relations Answering Center

(718) 285-6378 EXT 401

info@DigitalAMN.com

SOURCE: Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702825/DigitalAMN-Formalizes-Engagement-With-Melos-Venture-Limited-to-Assist-With-The-US-Expansion-of-Its-Web-30-Music-Collaboration-Platform-Melos-Studio