Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded a sample of graphite from its Rockstone Graphite Property to 96.1% Cg.

Highlights

Infinity Stone successfully upgrades Rockstone graphite flotation concentrate to 96.1% Cg through combined pressurized alkaline leach (PAL) and atmospheric acid leach (AL) process.

Infinity Stone is carrying out further testing at SGS Lakefield with the intent of further upgrading these results to battery grade.

Metallurgical Testing Results

A flotation test of one sample of graphitic material from the Rockstone Graphite Property was completed in 2021 by SGS Canada Ltd of Lakefield, Ontario. This previous flotation test successfully upgraded the sample to ~80% Cg (graphitic carbon) which was short of the 95% Cg purity goal. A subsequent testing procedure has now been completed with the goal of upgrading this flotation concentrate to at least the 95% Cg purity goal.

The scope of the current test program included chemical head characterization and two pressurized alkaline leaches (PAL) with atmospheric acid leaching (AL).

Through this two-stage process, the original graphite flotation concentrate was successfully upgraded from approximately 80% Cg purity to an average of 95% Cg purity, with a maximum purity of 96.1% Cg, with an overall mass loss of approximately 20%.

About The Rockstone Project

Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

zayn@altuscapital.ca

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: further testing being carried out at SGS Lakefied with the intent of further upgrading results to battery grade. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125447