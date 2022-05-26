Anzeige
26.05.2022 | 17:31
WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting 26-May-2022 / 15:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Thursday 26 May 2022 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

The results of the polls are as follows: 

VOTES       VOTES     VOTES           VOTES 
 RESOLUTION        %        %        % of ISC VOTED 
       FOR        AGAINST    TOTAL           WITHHELD 
1       164,436,301 100.00 6,695   0.00 164,442,996 63.34%     704,919 
2       162,001,102 99.43 932,920  0.57 162,934,022 62.75%     2,214,014 
3       161,449,811 97.77 3,683,296 2.23 165,133,107 63.60%     14,929 
4       165,140,727 100.00 868    0.00 165,141,595 63.60%     6,320 
5       158,591,134 96.44 5,860,505 3.56 164,451,639 63.34%     696,155 
6       165,112,957 99.98 27,097  0.02 165,140,054 63.60%     7,861 
7       164,479,774 99.60 659,736  0.40 165,139,510 63.60%     8,284 
8       163,783,305 99.18 1,356,326 0.82 165,139,631 63.60%     8,163 
9       163,259,167 99.18 1,347,714 0.82 164,606,881 63.40%     540,913 
10      161,965,400 98.08 3,174,170 1.92 165,139,570 63.60%     8,224 
11      164,025,828 99.33 1,109,293 0.67 165,135,121 63.60%     12,794 
12      164,616,156 99.69 520,092  0.31 165,136,248 63.60%     11,546 
13      155,553,659 95.73 6,944,638 4.27 162,498,297 62.59%     2,649,739 
14      157,826,076 97.13 4,671,786 2.87 162,497,862 62.59%     2,650,053 
15      162,446,582 99.97 51,901  0.03 162,498,483 62.59%     2,649,553 
16      161,879,179 99.64 582,660  0.36 162,461,839 62.57%     2,686,197 
17      160,309,261 97.07 4,833,513 2.93 165,142,774 63.61%     5,202

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 26 May 2022 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.

There were no questions asked by shareholders either present at the meeting, or submitted online.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  164463 
EQS News ID:  1362427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2022 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
