BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, May 26
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of General Meeting
BlackRock Energy and resources Income Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the following resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of each of the resolutions can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The result of the poll was as follows:
|Votes for & Discretionary
|(%)
|Votes
against
|(%)
|Votes Total
|% of Available voting rights*
|Abstain
|Resolution 1:
|6,618,073
|94.36
|395,271
|5.64
|7,013,344
|5.41
|43,625
|Resolution 2:
|6,509,959
|92.87
|499,626
|7.13
|7,009,585
|5.41
|47,384
|Resolution 3:
|6,570,257
|94.16
|407,869
|5.84
|6,978,126
|5.39
|78,843
|Resolution 4:
|6,502,036
|92.80
|504,765
|7.20
|7,006,801
|5.41
|50,168
*Available Voting Rights equals 129,540,391
The full results of the poll conducted at today's meeting will also shortly be available on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/beri.
26 May 2022
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639