BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of General Meeting

BlackRock Energy and resources Income Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the following resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of each of the resolutions can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The result of the poll was as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Abstain Resolution 1: 6,618,073 94.36 395,271 5.64 7,013,344 5.41 43,625 Resolution 2: 6,509,959 92.87 499,626 7.13 7,009,585 5.41 47,384 Resolution 3: 6,570,257 94.16 407,869 5.84 6,978,126 5.39 78,843 Resolution 4: 6,502,036 92.80 504,765 7.20 7,006,801 5.41 50,168

*Available Voting Rights equals 129,540,391

The full results of the poll conducted at today's meeting will also shortly be available on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/beri.

26 May 2022

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639