KaraStar is a newly launched crypto platform that creates metaverse games. Recently the KaraStar has been listed on KUCOIN

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - KaraStar is a Play & Earn Metaverse game on a GameFi 2.0-based ecosystem.







KaraStar

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/125083_f4fa8e16f41f8ae6_001full.jpg

With KaraStar, players can collect resources by exploring the game's core gameplay and mastering the game skills that suit them.

Karastar is continuing its return mystery box campaign and incorporating the cryptocurrency market. Anyone can access the data about the game and Karass. The data in the blockchain enables developers in KaraStar to create their gaming tools and history of the virtual world. Furthermore, KaraStar launched a blockchain economy, adopted to reward the creators who make contributions to the ecosystem. Such a gaming mode is named "Play & Earn."

About KaraStar

KARASTAR TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD is a Singapore-based blockchain game company that develops blockchain-based metaverse games and GameFi games that enable anyone to own their digital identity and game assets. They have a market presence in India, Brazil, Europe, and other regions. The company has a team that includes former senior game development engineers from major companies. Their goal is to create a genuinely inclusive metaverse for all to enjoy.

KaraStar Mystery boxes campaign can be availed on the following: https://gleam.io/xLkxW/karastar-candy-party. For further information, visit the below-given links:

KaraStar (KARA) Official Website: https://www.karastar.com/home

https://www.karastar.com/home Twitter: https://twitter.com/karastargamefi

Telegram: https://t.me/KaraStar_Gamefi

Medium: https://medium.com/@karastargamefi

Media Contact

Location: Singapore

Email: Romeo@karastar.com

URL: https://www.karastar.com/home

Contact Person Name: Romeo Kuok

Company: KaraStar

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125083