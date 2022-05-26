Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 8:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 8:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Mr. Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a good time. With Mr. Dove in attendance, I know it will be a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global Inc. commented, "We are looking forward to this in-person event and the opportunity to meet with current and potential HGBL shareholders. LD Micro consistently hosts well-run, high-quality investor conferences and we're pleased to participate."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across more than twenty-five global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

heritageglobal@imsinvestorrelations.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125357