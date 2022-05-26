Global Sevoflurane Market to Surpass US$ 522.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, the global sevoflurane market is estimated to be valued at US$ 370.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sevoflurane Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing launch of ambulatory surgery centers, and increasing research and development activities.

Market players focused on launch of ambulatory surgery centers and their business is expected to drive the market growth of global sevoflurane market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 6, 2020, Stryker Corporation, an American multinational medical technology corporation, launched an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). Stryker's aim is to offer thousands of unique products spanning more than 20 procedural specialties.

Market players are involved in research and development activities related to sevoflurane, which is expected to drive the growth of the global sevoflurane market. For instance, in April 2021, University of Malaya, a public research university located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, initiated a Phase 4 study for comparing sevoflurane with propofol sedation in end-stage renal failure (ESRF) patients for transposition of brachiocephalic fistula repair.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5031

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global sevoflurane market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, a diversified healthcare services organization and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI), announced that they had reached a definitive agreement with the principals of SurgCenter Development (SCD) to acquire SCD. Tenet/USPI will acquire SCD's ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and related ambulatory support services under the terms of the deal.

Key players operating in the global sevoflurane market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, Abbvie, Wellona Pharma, Rewine Pharmaceutical, and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5031

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Sevoflurane Market, By Application:

Induction

Maintenance

Global Sevoflurane Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Sevoflurane Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5031

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg