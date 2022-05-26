Global Sevoflurane Market to Surpass US$ 522.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, the global sevoflurane market is estimated to be valued at US$ 370.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sevoflurane Market:
Key trends in the market include increasing launch of ambulatory surgery centers, and increasing research and development activities.
Market players focused on launch of ambulatory surgery centers and their business is expected to drive the market growth of global sevoflurane market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 6, 2020, Stryker Corporation, an American multinational medical technology corporation, launched an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). Stryker's aim is to offer thousands of unique products spanning more than 20 procedural specialties.
Market players are involved in research and development activities related to sevoflurane, which is expected to drive the growth of the global sevoflurane market. For instance, in April 2021, University of Malaya, a public research university located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, initiated a Phase 4 study for comparing sevoflurane with propofol sedation in end-stage renal failure (ESRF) patients for transposition of brachiocephalic fistula repair.
Key Market Takeaways:
Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global sevoflurane market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, a diversified healthcare services organization and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI), announced that they had reached a definitive agreement with the principals of SurgCenter Development (SCD) to acquire SCD. Tenet/USPI will acquire SCD's ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and related ambulatory support services under the terms of the deal.
Key players operating in the global sevoflurane market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, Abbvie, Wellona Pharma, Rewine Pharmaceutical, and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Sevoflurane Market, By Application:
- Induction
- Maintenance
Global Sevoflurane Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Sevoflurane Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
