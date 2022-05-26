DhabiCoin (DBC) is a newly launched BEP-20 cryptocurrency utility token in the crypto industry that serves the Arab and global economy

Bella Luna, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - The Dhabi coin has recently launched a BEP-20 token that works for Arab and global

economy. The DBC cryptocurrency is based on Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial applications. It establishes a utility ecosystem among the prominent Arab companies, including hotels, dealers, tourism, etc. DBC can be acquired as an investment, as a token to be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, or to facilitate transactions on the Binance Blockchain.

DHABICOIN unites social networking platforms, payments, smart contracts, and cryptocurrency universities. The platform has created a synergy between these platforms, giving significant value. It creates a revolutionary ecosystem in which people can invest, negotiate, pay, and receive, as well as inform, and learn about cryptocurrencies and use services of the underlying technology.

DHABICOIN team is building a network and taking the next step for the evolution of the market. The module of project is expected to complete in just over a year. The development is already in full swing, with the social networking and exchange modules in progress.

DBC functions with fast transaction confirmations. These transactions are validated in seconds. DBC solves the critical issues of high network fees by providing multiple exchange options at minimal costs. DhabiCoin can now be traded on all major cryptocurrency exchanges such as BigOne, LBANK Latoken, Pancake Swap, Hotbit, CoinPayments, and soon on Biconomy.

DBC is finalizing its process for acquiring the DMCC license from the UAE; with this, DBC will be among the few cryptos licensed.

Since its pre-sale in March 2021, the cryptocurrency has reached several countries globally. The DHABICOIN network was designed from the start with safety in mind. For this, the founders have adopted practices such as:

Usage of updated technology.

Hiring external security consultants during development.

Hiring vulnerability testing services via third-party consultancy.

Choosing the hosting partner based on security and certifications. Compliance with security standards such as ISO 27001, PCI DSS, etc.

Dhabi Coin's Wallet offers the following utilities to its customers, such as:

Receipt

Transfer

Ease of purchase with Smart pay

Stake function

Integrated News Blog

The development is available with all security for both Android and IOS.

DHABICOIN is the cryptographic token created in the BINANCE platform. As described on the website, it will be distributed at a token generation event for those who contribute to the DHABICOIN network project. TOKEN(DBC) Number of Tokens is 3.000.000.000 DBC.

DBC is finalizing its process for acquiring the DMCC license from the UAE; with this, DBC will be among the few cryptos licensed. Potential users can learn more about DhabiCoin on the following links:

Website | Twitter | Telegram

Intending users must visit the DBC on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Media Contact

Company Name: DhabiCoin

Email: usinvestments.finance@gmail.com

Website: https://dhabicoin.ae/

Contact person: Xico Só

State: California

Country: USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125330