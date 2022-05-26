Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc. Announces the Formation of AllStar Global Media

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) forming a strategic partnership with Media Fusion Inc. ("MF") and together developing AllStar Global Media ("AGM") focusing on medical / health content for the advancement of healthy living globally.

AllStar Global Media ("AGM") A new media company plans to produce, market, distribute media content and products around the world focused initially on the pharmaceutical industry Expanding media coverage and opportunities for medical centric companies and their products throughout the world. This unwired network of global media outlets covers more than 500 million TV Homes and Digital Platforms in at least 32 countries serving 26 languages.

Pete Wanner, CEO of AllStar says" This is an exciting time for AllStar, allowing us to work our way into the media business with a partner rich in background and expertise. We see huge upside in the future for this partnership."

AGM will own the media and hard assets of the partnership and provide the administration of the company.

The partnership will be capitalized as follows:

- Allstar will invest in MF for working capital use. These monies will be disbursed over a period of three months in intervals approved by Newco corporate directors.

- AllStar will deliver 20 million shares of AllStar Health Brands, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets as ALST (which as of May 25, 2022, equates to ~$80,000). These shares will be issued on a quarterly basis over 24 months. The shares will be issued with holds of 12 months. These shares will be restricted for 1 year from the date the shares are issued.

- MF will turn ownership of a select portion of its' assets to Newco.

AGM will have immediate access to the global media footprint Media Fusion Inc. has been developing over the past 25 years. This unwired network of global media outlets covers more than 500 million TV Homes and Digital Platforms in at least 32 countries serving 26 languages.

MF will immediately add vital experienced and seasoned media executives to staff the new media assignments. The first of expected AGM clients will include MF's contracted agreement with DREAMSTORE Media and their content library. Additional content and media projects will be announced over the next 30 - 60 days.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

