Expansion of services offered, across the board, for property managers, agents and investors

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Rocket Station Virtual Staffing, is pleased to announce that the implementation of its unique virtual team customizations is expanding their coverage of services in real estate space.

The Rocket Station Virtual Staffing allows for the delegation of tasks to be evenly and efficiently distributed among teams, including initiatives in property management, investing, syndication, commercial and the home service industry. Additionally, this allows for focusing on other areas of business.

As part of the slate of the unique offerings and real estate virtual teams, Rocket Station provides complete business process documentation, implementation planning, workforce management and fully dedicated Virtual Team Members.

"It's really powerful for our real estate clients to know that no matter what the staffing need, our teams at Rocket Station will be able to take on any challenge,' said CEO Robert Nickell. "Whether they are looking to grow and scale quickly, or better maximize internal efficiencies, this move puts us in a position to provide a world-class staffing experience for all", he added.

About Robert Nickell

Robert Nickell is the Founder and CEO of Rocket Station, the leading provider of outsourced staffing and process management in the real estate industry. Rocket Station knows that finding the right people for your business is hard. They give their clients a clear process for finding virtual teammates that can fuel their success. For more information, visit RocketStation.com.

