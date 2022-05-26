Full top-line results from dose escalation of NOX-A12 Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial in brain cancer to be presented at ASCO 2022 on June 5, 2022

Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar with lead investigator of the GLORIA trial Dr. Frank A. Giordano to discuss study data in more detail on June 10, 2022

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces publication of the abstract of its poster presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which will take place in Chicago, Illinois, US, from June 3 to June 7, 2022.

The poster presentation entitled "Radiotherapy and olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12) in partially resected or biopsy-only MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma: Interim data from the German multicenter phase 1/2 GLORIA trial" will be presented by Dr. Frank A. Giordano and will exhibit the top-line results of the Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial in brain cancer (glioblastoma).

Specifically, the abstract highlights that:

40% of patients achieved partial response (PR defined as tumor size reduction over 50%), a considerable increase over the 22% previously disclosed and as reported in March 2022

In 3 out of 10 patients, one or more non-target lesions (smaller secondary lesions) completely disappeared

The combination of radiotherapy and NOX-A12 was safe and well-tolerated, with no dose limiting toxicities and no treatment-related deaths. Only 4% of the adverse events of Grade 2 or more were deemed solely NOX-A12-related.

The abstract can be accessed here and more information about the GLORIA study (NCT04121455) can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows

Title: Radiotherapy and olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12) in partially resected or biopsy-only MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma: Interim data from the German multicenter phase 1/2 GLORIA trial (poster #2050)

Abstract: download

Session Title: Central Nervous System Tumors

Session Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Presentation Time: 08:00-11:00 a.m. CDT (03:00-06:00 p.m. CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Frank Giordano, Director and Chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn, Germany

Registration: To register to the event, please click here.

The NOXXON team will attend the conference in person. A copy of the poster presentation including a video describing the poster will be made available on the NOXXON website at the time of Dr. Giordano's presentation.

Following the ASCO 2022 conference, NOXXON will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar with Dr. Giordano who will take the audience through the ASCO poster presentation and discuss the results of the GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial in more detail.

Details of the Key Opinion Leader webinar are as follows:

Title: KOL Webinar on GLORIA Top-Line Results of NOX-A12 Radiotherapy Combination in First-Line Glioblastoma Presented at ASCO 2022

Presenter: Dr. Frank A. Giordano, Director and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, University

Hospital Bonn, Germany

Webinar time and date: June 10, 2022, at 02:00 p.m. CEST (08:00 a.m. EDT)

Registration: To register for the event, please click here

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered top-line data from all three dose-escalation cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA has been expanded to assess the benefit of NOX-A12 with other treatment combinations, radiotherapy bevacizumab and radiotherapy pembrolizumab. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

