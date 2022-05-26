abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 26, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 11, 2022, IFN had outstanding 27,317,259 shares of common stock. 67.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
Hugh Young
17,271,650
1,020,513
219,861
Nancy Yao Maasbach
17,365,100
944,407
202,516
To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
|Jeswald Salacuse
17,444,681
859,316
208,028
|Luis Rubio
17,452,798
854,294
204,931
|Hugh Young
17,313,703
993,573
204,747
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")
As of the record date, April 11, 2022, ASGI had outstanding 8,855,000 shares of common stock. 79.68% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
P. Gerald Malone
6,974,773
81,111
Todd Reit
6,985,949
69,935
