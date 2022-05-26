Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.05.2022 | 23:08
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 26, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 11, 2022, IFN had outstanding 27,317,259 shares of common stock. 67.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Hugh Young

17,271,650

1,020,513

219,861

Nancy Yao Maasbach

17,365,100

944,407

202,516

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Jeswald Salacuse

17,444,681

859,316

208,028

Luis Rubio

17,452,798

854,294

204,931

Hugh Young

17,313,703

993,573

204,747

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 11, 2022, ASGI had outstanding 8,855,000 shares of common stock. 79.68% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

6,974,773

81,111

Todd Reit

6,985,949

69,935

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

# # #

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702950/Abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
