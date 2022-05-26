Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Litchfield as President, Workforce Accommodations, Forestry, and Energy Services ("WAFES").

Jeff has been with the company for 9 years in the WAFES business unit most recently in the role of Divisional VP Workforce Accommodations working closely with Mark Becker. Jeff will continue to report to Mark Becker, Chief Operating Officer, and will be a member of Dexterra Group's Senior Leadership Team.

"We are very excited about Jeff moving into this senior leadership role in a key business unit," says John MacCuish, Chief Executive Officer. "He has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of WAFES over several years and has earned the respect of our customers and employees."

Dexterra Group also announces that Dawn Nigro, President of NRB Modular Solutions has departed the company to pursue other opportunities. We sincerely thank Dawn for her dedication and contributions to the business and wish her the best in her future endeavours. Mark Becker will lead the modular business unit as President on an interim basis. A search process for a new President, NRB Modular Solutions is underway.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

