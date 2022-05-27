Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2022 | 01:08
88 Leser
Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held yesterday. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Lucio Di Clemente

78.303%

21.697%

Daniel Peloquin

76.324%

23.676%

Joseph Quarin

76.307%

23.693%

Jason Sparaga

76.321%

23.679%

Andrew Clark

76.311%

23.689%

Eric Waxman

76.317%

23.683%

The voting results for the other resolutions were as follows:

  • Appointment of Auditor: 97.801% of shareholders voted For the resolution and 2.199% of shareholders Withheld their votes
  • Re-approval of ESOP: 81.215% of shareholders voted For the resolution and 18.785% of shareholders voted Against the resolution
  • Re-approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan: 81.199% of shareholders voted For the resolution and 18.801% of shareholders voted Against the resolution

###

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
investors@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905)-829-3336

Media Inquiries:
April Currey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905)-829-3336

Spark Power Group Inc., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702945/Spark-Announces-Results-of-Voting-at-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
