Providers of innovative career and business solutions, Thinkers USA, announces the launch of a $250k Fund to support women and black-owned businesses across California

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - The team at Thinkers USA, led by the visionary entrepreneur, Lamar Walker, recently announced the launch of a $250k fund to support minority-owned businesses. The initiative, which focuses on businesses in California, is a reiteration of the company's commitment to helping minorities succeed as business owners, collaborating with corporate partners to offer resources, including networking events and free in-house services.

"The future is minority businesses no matter if it's black-owned or women-owned," said Lamar Walker, founder of Thinkers USA.

Minority-owned businesses remain significant contributors to the US economy, with recent studies revealing that 40% of US businesses are women-owned, and 64% of new women-owned businesses were by women of color in 2021. Despite the amazing feats achieved by such ventures, the business environment has not been particularly favorable to minorities in terms of availing them of the necessary resources to compete favorably and deliver top-notch experiences to customers. However, Lamar Walker of Thinkers USA seems to have other ideas, leading to the creation of the $250k fund for minority businesses in California.

Thinkers USA will undoubtedly make a huge impact with the $250k Fund while enabling more corporate bodies to contribute to the cause of supporting minority-owned businesses in different parts of California, a move that will help grow the economy and hopefully translate to the success of similar ventures across the United States.

About Thinkers USA

Thinkers USA is a business and career consultancy that specializes in providing professional support to businesses in the area of strategic planning, market research, and startup funding. The company focuses on the growth of professionals and businesses in all industries, providing clients with strategies for discovering major opportunities in their fields, industry research tools, and a system for in-depth self-assessment.

