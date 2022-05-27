Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - A&S Investment Holding Company (A&S), whose multimillion-dollar investment portfolio encompasses Turkey's manufacturing, export, finance, construction, and communications industries, has announced that its Founder and CEO, Ugur Akkus, has been awarded the Best Businessman Award 2022 and Best CEO of 2022. The awards were hosted by Türkiye Altin Marka Ödülleri on May 18, 2022.

The backdrop of the awards was the COVID pandemic, which for several years closed nations around the world and disrupted manufacturing as well as supply chains. With China restricting its borders, prices for container shipments rose, in one case from $2,500 to $12,000. A&S states that as shipping became more expensive, more manufacturers of textiles, cars, personal protective equipment, and other products began shipping through Turkey because of its proximity to Europe. The company explains that Akkus' leadership has helped it to navigate this major shift in various sectors.

"Mr. Akkus has guided A&S through several years of global uncertainty and has helped it to emerge stronger now that the pandemic is largely behind us," A&S states. "We are honored that our CEO has been recognized for his hard work."

A&S says that as the Ukraine/Russia war continues, it is keeping a close eye on the conflict and its possible implications for Turkey and all sectors of its economy. "We pray that a ceasefire will be declared so that the suffering of civilians will end," the company states. "We are developing projects that will support the reconstruction of Ukraine, including its food, textiles, and construction industries, once the hostilities are over and Ukrainians are able to rebuild their country with the support of the international community."

With the awards confirmed, Akkus and A&S will concentrate on their plans to potentially increase Turkey's ability to be a center of manufacturing for Europe. "We are very proud that Mr. Akkus won, of course," A&S says. "Now, however, it is time to look to the future and pursue our programs so that Turkey can continue to grow and lead the region."

A&S Investing Holding Company was founded by CEO Ugur Akkus, who is a third-generation businessman in Turkey. A&S Investment Holding's four corporate strategies are to synthesize the experience and expertise gained in the foreign market as well as in the domestic market, to pursue development and industrial orientations, to aim to invest in commercial sectors with high profit potential, and to achieve sustainable and stable growth within targeted periods.

For more information on Ugur Akkus, A&S Investment Holding Company, and their work to help develop Turkey into a global economic leader, please visit the company's website or contact:

