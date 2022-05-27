New plant will meet growing demand for air-to-water heat pumps and room air conditioners in Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will invest 1.44 billion Turkish lira (113 million USD) in a new plant at Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturing Turkey Joint Stock Company (MACT), the company's air-conditioner production base in Turkey. The expansion will expand MACT's annual capacity for air-to-water (ATW) heat pumps to 300,000 units, up by 100,000 units from current capacity, and room air conditioners to 1,100,000 units, up by 300,000 units. Production will begin in February 2024.

Mitsubishi Electric is growing its global Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) business under an expansion strategy through 2025 that is focused especially on the European heating-system market. Conventional boiler-type heaters that rely on fossil fuel are rapidly being replaced with ATW heat pumps in line with Europe's decarbonization policies, which is driving the rapid growth of the ATW market in Turkey and across Europe. Meanwhile, ongoing climate change is stimulating increased demand for room air conditioners, which are increasingly being viewed by local consumers as commodities rather than luxuries.

Eco-friendly CO2-emission-reduction measures at the plant will include enhanced thermal insulation, exhaust-air heat recovery and effective use of renewable energy.

Mitsubishi Electric has continued to invest in MACT since establishing the subsidiary company in 2016, including making an additional investment of 222 million Turkish lira (17.3 million USD) in 2021.

Hot-water heating/supply system that uses heat-pump technology to transfer heat from outside air to water, which is then circulated indoors to warm entire houses

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005278/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Overseas Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Systems Div.

Global Strategy Business Planning Department

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-6060

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/air-conditioning-systems/

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/