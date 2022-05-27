F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: New pivotal data demonstrate clinical benefit of Roche's glofitamab, a potential first-in-class bispecific antibody for people with aggressive lymphoma

- Data to be presented for the first time at ASCO and EHA 2022 show glofitamab induces high and durable complete response rates in people with heavily pre-treated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma 1
- Glofitamab has the potential to offer a readily available, fixed-duration CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody treatment approach for people with aggressive lymphoma
- Glofitamab is part of Roche's industry-leading CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody development programme, which aims to address the diverse needs and preferences of people with blood cancers
About glofitamab
Glofitamab is an investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B-cells and CD3 on the surface of T-cells. Glofitamab is based on a novel structural format called '2:1'. It is engineered to have two 'Fab' regions which bind to CD20, and one 'Fab' region which binds to CD3. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient's existing T-cells to engage and eliminate target B-cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B-cells. A robust clinical development programme for glofitamab is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.
About the NP30179 study
The NP30179 study [NCT03075696] is a phase I/II, multicentre, open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of glofitamab in people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Outcome measures include complete response rate by independent review committee (primary endpoint), overall response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, safety and tolerability (secondary endpoints).
About Roche in haematology
Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for more than 20 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of haematologic diseases. Our approved medicines include MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab), Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie, and Hemlibra (emicizumab). Our pipeline of investigational haematology medicines includes T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, glofitamab and mosunetuzumab, targeting both CD20 and CD3, and cevostamab, targeting both FcRH5 and CD3; Tecentriq (atezolizumab), a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with PD-L1 and crovalimab, an anti-C5 antibody engineered to optimise complement inhibition. Our scientific expertise, combined with the breadth of our portfolio and pipeline, also provides a unique opportunity to develop combination regimens that aim to improve the lives of patients even further.
About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
[1] Dickinson M, et al. Glofitamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and = 2 prior therapies: Pivotal phase II expansion results. Presented at: ASCO Annual Meeting; 2022 Jun 3-7; Chicago, IL, USA and virtual. Abstract #7500.
