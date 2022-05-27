- (PLX AI) - REC Silicon Q1 revenue USD 34.6 million vs. estimate USD 45 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA USD 3.6 million vs. estimate USD 1 million
- • REC Silicon plans to restart production in Moses Lake, Washington
- • Plant to reach full capacity utilization during 2024
- • Says restart of production is a direct result of Hanwha's commitment to REC Silicon
- • Says currently discussing supplying Hanwha Solutions with polysilicon and Hanwha Corporation with silane gas
