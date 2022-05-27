TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, will exhibit its latest HPC platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for data centers deployments at the ISC 2022 event from May 30th to June 1st at booth D400.

"The amount of data generated by humans and machines has increased exponentially and this requires a steady increase of data center compute performance, therefore, modern data centers need balanced hardware to efficiently manage growing data volumes," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's server platforms built upon AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors provide the best foundation for datacenters that can be tailored to specific workloads."

Optimizing for HPC computation and database performance

Powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a 2U dual-socket server with 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots and eight 3.5-inch hot-swap SATA or NVMe U.2 tool-less drive bays. The platform supports up to four double-wide GPU cards and two additional low-profile PCIe 4.0 x16 slots that provide optimized topology to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

The Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe/SATA drive bays, eight DDR4 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots, two internal NVMe M.2, and one OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The platform is suited for high-density data center deployments and targets scale-out applications with large numbers of nodes.

The new Transport EX TE45-B8030 is a 2U edge server platform featuring a single AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots and five PCIe 4.0 x16 slots. The platform accommodates six 2.5-inch SATA tool-less drive bays with up to two NVMe U.2 support. The TE45-B8030 can deliver high data throughput and address data acquired at the edge. Inclusion in this exhibit is the M7129-M942-2V network module with two SFP28 25GbE LAN ports that fit into a standard 2.5-inch drive bay.

Taking advantage of AMD EPYC CPU I/O capabilities, the Tomcat HX S8030 server motherboard brings full PCIe 4.0 support in a small ATX (12" x 9.8") form factor. The motherboard provides eight DDR4 DIMM slots, five PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, two SlimSAS 8x connectors for four NVMe, two NVMe M.2 slots, two 10GbE, and two GbE LAN ports.

The Tomcat CX S8253 is a dual-socket AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor-based server motherboard designed for 2U rackmount chassis deployment in EATX (12" x 13.4") form factor. The motherboard supports 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, up to 16 SATA ports and two SlimSAS 8x connectors for four NVMe deployment.

