----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (May 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on May 26, 2022.

Nominees to the Board of Directors

Taking into account the refusal of Dmitry Dorofeev to be elected to the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit, the Board approved the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the upcoming AGM of PJSC Magnit as follows: 1. Adamyan Naira Vilenovna; 2. Wetli Pierre-Laurent; 3. Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich; 4. Dunning Jan Gezinus; 5. Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich; 6. Zubreeva Anastasia Leonidovna; 7. Koch Walter Hans; 8. Lepekhin Maksim Sergeevich; 9. Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; 10. Milinova Elena Mikhailovna; 11. Panchenko Aleksandr Aleksandrovich; 12. Petrov Alexey Evgenyevich; 13. Piven Sergey Aleksandrovich; 14. Puzakov Pavel Ivanovich; 15. Ryan Charles Emmitt; 16. Rozanov Vsevolod Valeryevich; 17. Simmons James Pat; 18. Titov Andrey Evgenyevich; 19. Yakovitskiy Alexey Andreevich; 20. Yasnobulka Olexander.

Election of the President of PJSC Magnit

The Board of Directors made a decision to elect Jan Dunning to the position of the President (sole executive body) of PJSC Magnit for the new term of 3 years starting from May 31, 2022 (inclusive).

His share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (share of voting shares) is 0.167145%.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting

The Board of Directors approved the agenda of the annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) of PJSC Magnit as follows: 1. Approval of the Annual report of PJSC Magnit for 2021. 2. Approval of the annual accounting (financial) reports of PJSC Magnit. 3. Approval of distribution of profits of PJSC Magnit following the results of 2021 reporting year. 4. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit. 5. Approval of the auditor of PJSC Magnit for the financial statements prepared in accordance with theRussian accounting standards. 6. Approval of the auditor of PJSC Magnit for the financial statements prepared in accordance with theInternational Financial Reporting Standards.

Information materials which are to be provided to shareholders entitled to participate in the AGM will be available from June 9, 2022 on business days from 10 AM to 5 PM (break from 12 PM to 1 PM) in Magnit's head office at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russia, tel. (861) 210-98-10 ext. 14992.

Materials will also be available at the Company's official website on the Internet: 1. in Russian language:

https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/;

2. in English:

https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting»/.

Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR

