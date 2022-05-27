Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Heute noch positionieren? Großer VORBOTE …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570292 ISIN: SE0000353898 Ticker-Symbol: 5LF 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
08:02 Uhr
0,138 Euro
+0,000
+0,15 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTIQ INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTIQ INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 10:41
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för MultiQ International Aktiebolag uppdateras / The observation status for MultiQ International Aktiebolag is updated (86/22)

Den 10 januari 2022 gavs aktierna i MultiQ International Aktiebolag ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Vertiseit AB (publ) ("Vertiseit") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 29 april 2022 offentliggjorde Vertiseit ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Vertiseit uppnått kontroll över cirka 95,3 procent av aktierna i
Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Vertiseit avsåg att begära
tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av
Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 6 maj 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i MultiQ International Aktiebolag (MULQ,
ISIN-kod SE0000353898, orderboks-ID 4359). 

On January 10, 2022, the shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover
offer from Vertiseit AB (publ) ("Vertiseit") to the shareholders in the
Company. 

On April 29, 2022, Vertiseit issued a press release with information that
Vertiseit had achieved control of approximately 95,3 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that Vertiseit intended to commence
a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On May 6, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag (MULQ,
ISIN code SE0000353898, order book ID 4359). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MULTIQ INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.