Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för MultiQ International Aktiebolag uppdateras / The observation status for MultiQ International Aktiebolag is updated (86/22)

Den 10 januari 2022 gavs aktierna i MultiQ International Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Vertiseit AB (publ) ("Vertiseit") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 29 april 2022 offentliggjorde Vertiseit ett pressmeddelande med information om att Vertiseit uppnått kontroll över cirka 95,3 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Vertiseit avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 6 maj 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i MultiQ International Aktiebolag (MULQ, ISIN-kod SE0000353898, orderboks-ID 4359). On January 10, 2022, the shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vertiseit AB (publ) ("Vertiseit") to the shareholders in the Company. On April 29, 2022, Vertiseit issued a press release with information that Vertiseit had achieved control of approximately 95,3 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Vertiseit intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On May 6, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag (MULQ, ISIN code SE0000353898, order book ID 4359). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB