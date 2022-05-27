Anzeige
WKN: A2PM8E ISIN: SE0012569663 Ticker-Symbol: 1KW 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
08:04 Uhr
0,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) receives observation status (261/22)

On February 25, 2022, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting
of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On May 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Eco
Wave Power Global AB (publ) (ECOWVE, ISIN code SE0012569663, order book ID
176783) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
