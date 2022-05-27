Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) receives observation status (261/22)

On February 25, 2022, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (ECOWVE, ISIN code SE0012569663, order book ID 176783) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB