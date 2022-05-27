Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - The long-awaited free webinar on Forex trading will kick off on 10 July and run through 15 July, organized by a successful Masked Trader by the name "MadCharts". In order to check out MadCharts' free webinar, you can click here to register https://madchartstrading.com/.

Each session will be 60 minutes long and will start with a short presentation. Furthermore, participants will get to know how to become independent in trading the forex markets. Through the 1-on-1 coaching sessions, MadCharts aims to make trading simpler and easier for the participants who are beginners in the forex trading profession.





MadCharts Trading



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/125079_afc5e992b4e16ba5_001full.jpg

MadCharts has over 5 years of trading experience in educating individuals all around the globe on how to trade. Participants get to learn about the basics of forex trading in the most realistic and transparent manner.

Traders who are at the beginner level will get good knowledge and information on fixing the correct price action, basics of well-thought entry and exit criteria, and also learn the key to trading success.

Beginners and traders can take the mystery out of the forex market through the webinars offered by MadChart. The videos and exercises are easy-to-understand and also help the traders walk away by becoming wise forex traders. Webinar attendees can also learn the tricks to minimize their losses in every trade that they do.

For the unversed, forex trading or FX market is a worldwide marketplace where national currencies are exchanged. Forex trading can be defined as a network of buyers and sellers who exchange currencies between each other at an agreed price. Forex trading is considered to be one of the complicated aspects of the trade, commerce, and finance industry.

