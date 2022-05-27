The "Europe Anal Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product, Patient, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe anal irrigation systems market is expected to grow from US$ 130.76 million in 2021 to US$ 162.93 million by 2028 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as rising incidence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases, growing geriatric population and increasing developments in minimally invasive procedures boost the market growth. However, the high cost of anal irrigation systems hampers the growth of the Europe anal irrigation systems market.

Fecal incontinence and chronic constipation are common health problems among many adults and children. Manufacturers are developing innovative anal irrigation systems that help individuals and healthcare providers treat chronic constipation and support efficient bowel management.

The growing geriatric population worldwide is prone to constipation, fecal incontinence, and other neurological disorders. The anal irrigation systems have proven to be simple, safe, and effective in treating fecal incontinence and are also cost-effective. Many studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of the anal irrigation method over conservative bowel management methods, such as constipation medication, manual voiding, and surgery.

Caregivers in home care facilities and hospitals increasingly use anal irrigation systems to achieve complete bowel rehabilitation in diaper-dependent patients. Healthcare providers are reaping the benefits of anal irrigation systems to help patients achieve increased bladder capacity. Therefore, healthcare manufacturers are developing new and innovative anal irrigation systems that are minimally invasive, safe, simple, and effective for treating fecal incontinence.

Anal irrigation is considered as a minimally invasive technique that has proven to be clinically effective for patients suffering from neurological bowel syndrome. It is a safe, well-tolerated, and effective procedure. Various companies have developed anal irrigation systems with advance technologies.

Advancements in medical device technologies have enabled the manufacturers to offer integrated systems with a rectal balloon catheter and a water pump/container. The systems allow patients to avoid body movement to irrigate themselves.

Bullen Healthcare Ltd, B Braun Melsungen AG, Wellspect HealthCare AB, Coloplast A/S, and MacGregor Healthcare Ltd are among the companies in the UK offering Aquaflush, IryPump S, Navina Systems, Peristeen, and Qufora, respectively.

The minimally invasive anal irrigation systems are widely used among children suffering from myelomeningocele, a severe form of spina bifida. The anal irrigation systems help control stoma output and offers benefits for fecal incontinence, rectocele, and constipation. In November 2019, Wellspect HealthCare, a DentsplySirona Company, applied for 510 (K) application for its Navina Smart System.

The updated Navina Classic System of the company has received clearance for premarket notification K170487. On the technical front, both devices differ in design and biocompatibility. Such developments in minimally invasive systems, such as anal irrigation systems, are likely to influence the Europe anal irrigation systems market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity of Anal Irrigation Systems Market

The rising awareness regarding minimally invasive procedure and growing financial status of people are expected to increase the demand for anal irrigation systems in home care setting in the coming years. Moreover, the introduction of advanced medical devices and the growing emphasis on preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment are among the major factors that would escalate the adoption of anal irrigation systems in future.

Increase in disposable income make households capable of spending good amounts on better healthcare facilities. This eventually leads to rise in the adoption of advanced anal irrigation systems, which would offer opportunity for the growth of anal irrigation providers in the coming years.

Anal or trans-anal irrigation systems are being acknowledged as minimally invasive techniques. However, these systems require constant support from experienced healthcare professionals to ensure compliance and efficacy of the system. Also, the initial cost of anal irrigation systems is higher than the long-term cost of other treatments.

However, continuous technological advancements by the medical device providers, with continuous investments in research and development, are expected to lead to a wider adoption of anal irrigation systems in the coming years. Moreover, the market players are implementing several strategies to upgrade the existing technologies, which would support the Europe anal irrigation systems market growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Publisher's Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Anal Irrigation Systems Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Anal Irrigation Systems- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Anal Irrigation Systems Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Driver

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

5.1.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Developments in Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Anal Irrigation System

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand in Home Care Settings

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments in Anal Irrigation Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Anal Irrigation Systems Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Anal Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Europe Anal Irrigation Systems Market Market Potential Analysis, By Country

6.1.2 Market Share Analysis of Anal Irrigation Systems Market

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning of Anal Irrigation Systems Market

6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis

6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.4 Performance of Key Players

6.2.4.1 Coloplast Group

6.2.4.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. Anal Irrigation Systems Market Analysis By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Anal Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Mini Devices

7.4 Cone Devices

7.5 Bed Systems

7.6 Balloon Catheter Devices

8. Anal Irrigation Systems Market By Patient

8.1 Overview

8.2 Anal Irrigation Systems Market, by Patient, 2021 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Children

8.4 Adults

9. Anal Irrigation Systems Market By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Anal Irrigation Systems Market, by End User, 2021 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Clinics

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.6 Home Care Settings

Company Profiles

BD

ConvaTec Group Plc

Consure Medical, Inc.

Coloplast Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dentsply Sirona

Renew Medical Inc

MBH-International A/S

ProSys International Ltd

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

