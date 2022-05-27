DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 26 May 2022, Linde plc filed a form SD report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/ldr3b.
