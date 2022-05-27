DGAP-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Oracle Red Bull Racing to Unveil 2022 NFT Collection at the Monaco Grand Prix, Powered by Bybit and Tezos



Oracle Red Bull Racing to Unveil 2022 NFT Collection at the Monaco Grand Prix, Powered by Bybit and Tezos MONACO - Media OutReach - 27 May 2022 - Oracle Red Bull Racing is set to take its fans even closer to the action with the launch of its second series of digital collectibles with a one-of-a-kind auction at the Monaco Grand Prix.



This next generation of Oracle Red Bull Racing NFTs will be minted on the Tezos blockchain and available on Bybit's NFT Marketplace, bringing together two of the Team's key Partners to collaborate for the first time. The second season of Oracle Red Bull Racing's NFTs will connect fans to the Team, and its memorable moments through a series of limited edition pieces of digital memorabilia, each marking an exclusive aspect of Oracle Red Bull Racing's past, present and future.



To mark the launch of the 2022 NFT collection, the series will open with the release of a truly unique collectible to be auctioned over the week of the Monaco Grand Prix. A special one-off Monaco-edition Playseat simulator rig will be on display, and seeing some racing action with drivers and Red Bull Athletes during the race weekend. Whilst at the same time an NFT auction will be underway, with the highest bidder receiving both a digital version of the one-off seat for their memorabilia collection and rights to claim the actual one-off Playseat from the Monaco Energy Station.



Each limited-edition piece from the Team's ever-expanding NFT collection will be minted on the energy-efficient Tezos Blockchain. A pioneering, constantly evolving open-source blockchain for assets and applications, Tezos leverages the power of blockchain in a secure, scalable, upgradeable and sustainable way.



In an exciting new development, the assets will for the first time be listed by Principal Team Partner Bybit on its industry-leading NFT marketplace. It will also be the NFT marketplace in which the latest Oracle Red Bull Racing digital collectibles will be showcased. Bybit was established in March 2018 and is currently the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange offering crypto traders an ultra-fast matching engine, innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, earnings and savings products, as well as a popular NFT marketplace. With significant market depth and best-in-class liquidity, Bybit enables traders to enjoy maximum profitability while delivering reliable solutions to their trading challenges with multilingual customer support.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: "The second season of our highly-prized digital collectibles continues our mission to put at the heart of Oracle Red Bull Racing - on track, in the garage and at the factory. Each limited-edition piece showcases a moment in time for the Team in stunning detail and they are designed to immerse fans in our world, in our quest for victory and in great moments from the Team's history. It's therefore fitting that we are launching the latest collection here in Monaco. Thanks to our cutting-edge partnerships with Bybit and Tezos, pioneers in the exciting digital asset space, we can bring limited edition pieces of future F1 heritage to our fans around the world in an immersive, accessible and affordable way."



Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou said: "Bybit's partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing marks another milestone towards Bybit's vision to bringing the metaverse to global communities, reinventing and enriching the fan experience. We look forward to using Bybit's innovative technologies to bring Oracle Red Bull Racing fans from all across the world closer to the Team with this initiative."



The Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 of 1 Playseat Auction, in association with Bybit and Tezos, will start at 6AM BST time on May 26, 2022 and will end at 11:59PM BST time on May 31, 2022. Bidding will be hosted on the Bybit NFT Marketplace (https://go.bybit.com/e/eoEuhjZalqb) and bidders must bid at least 5% more than the current highest bid. The revenue from the Playseat will be given to Wings For Life, a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation that aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Details of future collectibles will be announced shortly before each drop.

