- Patrick A. Treanor Appointed Effective Immediately -

- Dan Soland Resigns in Planned Transition -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that Patrick A. Treanor has been appointed and Dan Soland is resigning from the Company's Board of Directors. Both changes are part of a planned transition and are effective immediately. Mr. Treanor is currently Chief Operating Officer of Pathalys Pharma and is a business leader with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and market access, as well as business and commercial operations in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

"We thank Dan for his service and support of KalVista over the last three years," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "His extensive experience and broad industry knowledge have been highly valued at KalVista as we have grown, and he has been a key contributor to our success. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Pat to KalVista. Pat's experience in building commercial teams in preparation for product launch will be invaluable to us as we continue our evolution into a pre-commercial organization, with an increasing focus on the approval and commercialization of sebetralstat and the continued development of KVD824 and our oral Factor XIIa program."

"I'm excited to join KalVista's board at such a pivotal point in the company's history," said Mr. Treanor. "With the Phase 3 clinical trial for sebetralstat underway and recruiting for the Phase 2 trial for KVD824 proceeding as expected, I look forward to helping advance these potential therapies rapidly towards the ultimate goals of FDA approval and commercialization. KalVista has the opportunity to fulfill an unmet need in people living with hereditary angioedema, with an efficacious and well-tolerated, oral treatment. It's my belief that KalVista's pipeline will provide the options patients seek to substantially improve the treatment of their disease."

Mr. Treanor has nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, encompassing new product launches, territory design, account penetration, as well as market access and growth. He previously held several positions of increasing responsibility within the Vifor Pharma organization, most recently as President in the U.S. Prior to joining Vifor, Mr. Treanor held senior commercial and sales positions in large and small biotechnology and clinical development companies including Abbott Labs, AMAG Pharmaceutical, Insulet Corporation and Oscient Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Treanor received his M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his B.S. from Bryant University.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and has initiated the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE, with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

For more information on the KVD824 HAE prophylaxis Phase 2 KOMPLETE study, please visit www.kompletestudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT and Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

