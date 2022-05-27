NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 May 2022 were: 655.64p Capital only 661.79p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 25th May 2022, the Company has 102,691,364 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 518,500 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.