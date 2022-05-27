Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Alzinova AB (262/22)

With effect from May 30, 2022, the unit rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 08, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ALZ UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012551 Order book ID: 258422 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 30, 2022, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALZ BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012569 Order book ID: 258423 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB