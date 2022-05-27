Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022

WKN: A2N87T ISIN: SE0007413455 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
11:33 Uhr
0,229 Euro
+0,011
+5,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 13:17
105 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Alzinova AB (262/22)

With effect from May 30, 2022, the unit rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on
First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
08, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ALZ UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012551              
Order book ID:  258422                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 30, 2022, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ALZ BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012569              
Order book ID:  258423                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.